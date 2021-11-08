Tourism Workshop/Dinner Planned
Russ Baldwin | Nov 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Tourism is a priority for Colorado and our industry has experienced tremendous growth over the last decade. However, the recent global pandemic and our aim to attract more high value visitors requires the public and private sectors to work together to identify the constraints our industry faces.
The Prowers County Tourism Panel and the CTO have partnered to bring together tourism industry such as yourself and other tourism stakeholders to help define problems and to co-create solutions for our destination tourism development plan.
They would like to invite you to join them for a community visioning and action planning workshop on November 18th from 3PM to 7:30 PM at the First Baptist Church, 1600 South Main in Lamar. Your participation in this effort is extremely important.
RSVP to Jane Felter (3rdstnestbb@gmail.com) by Saturday, November 13th. If you have any questions, please call 719-336-5217, The evening meal will be catered by Mission Villanueva.
Please come and enjoy the dinner and the workshop with them!!
