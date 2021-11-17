Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Ready for the Holiday Season
Russ Baldwin | Nov 17, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce has brought back their Shop Small Season promotion, November 26th through December 22nd. Here’s a chance for you to shop locally and reap some returns.
A number of participating businesses will issue one token per customer with a minimum of a $20 purchase. Once you’ve collected four tokens, return them to the Lamar Chamber office and get $20 in Luv Bucks which can be spent as cash at local businesses. The specially stamped tokens must be returned by January 31, 2022 for you to cash them in. Please note the offer is good while tokens last and tokens will not be handed out for purchases made with Luv Bucks.
Get going… shop locally and make money with your local purchases from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9am to 3pm at 109A East Beech Street, 719-336-4379.
Chamber of Commerce • City of Holly • Consumer Issues • Economy • Events • Featured • Media Release
