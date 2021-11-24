COVID-19 WEEKLY UPDATE – PCPHE – November 23, 2021
The Prowers County, seven-day test positivity rate has dropped from 9.88% last week to 7.06% for the current week, according to figures from the Prowers County Department of Health and Environment.
There have been 39 cases reported in the past seven days of which three persons had been vaccinated and there were 90 cases reported in the past fourteen days of which 12 persons had received their vaccinations.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,904 since last week’s report of 1,865. Hospitalizations are up by three to 136 and deaths are now up to 35 in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 11/21/2021, 52.3% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 51.9% last week.
All Coloradans 18 and older are now eligible for boosters due to the high incidence rate of COVID-19. If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster. If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster. Please call to get your booster!
