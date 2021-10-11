COVID-19 Update from PCPHE for October 6th, 2021
The Prowers County Test Positivity Rate as of October 6, 2021 is 4.9% out of a goal of 5%. This is down from 9.22% post from last week. There have been 33 cases in the county in the past seven days with one person having been vaccinated and 65 cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days. The cumulative number of cases is at 1,513 with 109 hospitalizations and 28 deaths, up one from the last report. The 30-39 age bracket continues to post the highest number of cases at 225, followed by 20-29 and 60-69 age groups at just over 200 cases each.
This week Prowers County Department of Health and Environment are offering ALL 3 vaccine types Friday, 10/08/21 from 9:00-11:00AM and 2:00-4:00PM
- Ask about our incentive program when you come in!
- People who received the Moderna or J&J vaccine will likely need a booster shot, and more data on the effectiveness and safety of these booster shots are expected in the coming weeks.
- Booster information:
o Only for those who received Pfizer vaccine as their primary series (for the first 2 doses).
o People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
o People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
o People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer[1]BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
o People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer[1]BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- As of 10/05/2021, 48.5% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 47.9% last week.
- Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as COVID vaccine! We will start flu clinics next week on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15 from 9:00-Noon and 1:00PM-4:00PM.
- Call 719-336-8721 with any Covid questions.
