November General Election Information

Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2021 | Comments 0
November 2, 2021 Coordinated Election will be an all mail-in ballot delivery. Ballots will be mailed to all actively registered electors the week of
October 11 – 15, 2021.
How do I return my ballot?
After receiving your ballot in the mail, you may vote and return it in the return envelope with the secrecy sleeve provided. Your signature must be signed on the back side of the return envelope to be counted. Choose one of the following return options:
- Drop your ballot off in the blue ballot box sitting at the Prowers County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO on the first floor right at the security entrance check-in point or,
- Place adequate postage on your ballot return envelope and mail it back though the Postal Service. Remember to allow enough time for mail delivery of your voted ballot or,
- Drop your ballot in the ballot drop box sitting in the parking lot east of the County Courthouse building, drive up or walk up option.
All ballots must be received by the County Clerks Office no later than 7:00 p.m. on election night. Post mark dates do not count as received.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2016 GENERAL ELECTION:
- October 11 – 15, 2021: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors.
- October 25, 2021, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- October 25, 2021, Monday – November 2, 2021, Tuesday: Voters can register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot or drop off their mail in ballots in person at the Prowers County Clerk’s Office 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- October 30, 2021, Saturday: Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
- November 2, 2021: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
You can reach the County Clerk’s Election Department by email at: election@prowerscounty.net, jcoen@prowerscounty.net, danmonson@prowerscounty.net, or call at 719-336-8011
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
