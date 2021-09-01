Election Information from Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS:
- Is your registration up to date?
- Is your address correct or did you add a PO Box, had a name change, want to change your party affiliation?
- If you are not sure about your voter registration information, check it at www.govotecolorado.gov, contact the County Clerk’s Office at election@prowerscounty.net or call 719-336-8011 for assistance.
- Make any corrections or changes to your voter registration today to ensure you are able to vote for all of the candidates and issues in your area.
If you have moved you may be inactive. Inactive voters will not have a ballot automatically mailed to them for the November 2, 2021 Coordinated Election. Ballots are not forwardable to your new residence therefore, the Postal Service will send your ballot back to our office as undeliverable. The address would need to be updated by the voter and then at that time a new ballot can be issued.
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2021 COORDINATED ELECTION:
- October 11 – 15, 2021: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors.
- October 25, 2021, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- October 25, 2021, Monday – November 2, 2021, Tuesday: Voters can register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot or drop off their mail in ballots in person at the Prowers County Clerk’s Office 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department: will be open on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
- November 2, 2021: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
You can reach the County Clerk’s Election Department by email at: election@prowerscounty.net, jcoen@prowerscounty.net, danmonson@prowerscounty.net, or call at 719-336-8011
Filed Under: County • Elections • Events • Featured • Hot Topics
About the Author: