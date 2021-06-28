Troy Alan Albert…July 27, 1962 – February 14, 2021
A graveside memorial for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Fremont, Michigan, Troy Alan Albert will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Troy was born on July 27, 1962 at Salem, New Jersey to Henry Alan and Sandra Sue (Heath) Albert and went home to be with his Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home in Fremont, Michigan at the age of 58.
Troy had worked as a Schwan Foods driver for many years and most recently worked at Magna International in Newaygo. Troy married Gabralene Michelle Longoria on August 17, 1993 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakin, Kansas. Troy enjoyed TV shows, especially Jeopardy. He loved music, everything from Jazz, to the Who and the Beatles. Troy loved sports and was a big fan of the Kansas University basketball team as well as the Kansas City Chiefs football team. He let it be known that one of the greatest days in his life was when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year.
Troy was an artist and loved fishing and camping. Troy was a kind and loving husband and loved his family unconditionally. Above all Troy loved his grandchildren. His Faith guided his way and was an important part of his life. Troy was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brunswick.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Albert.
Troy is survived by his wife, Gabralene, children, Matthew Troy (Kenzie Wilson) Albert of Fremont and Taylor Kristen (Jacob) Scott of Fremont, grandchildren Scarlet Azula Scott, Jacob Keenan Scott and Elijah Cole Scott; sisters Michelle Ferri of Kansas and Charla Beth (Jeff) Meyers of Wisconsin; his father Alan Albert; nieces, Charlie and Kalle; mother and father-in-law Robert and Lupe Longoria as well as many special friends.
Local services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
