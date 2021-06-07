Springfield is one of Four Communities Receiving Revitalizing Main Streets Grants
STATEWIDE- As local businesses in Boulder and across the state enter the next phase of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the City of Boulder came together on Thursday to recognize the positive impacts and enduring community value stemming from the Revitalizing Main Streets Program projects awarded and completed in Boulder.
“In an unconventional year, this program has awarded close to $6M across the state to help communities create active outdoor spaces and make walking and biking safer and more accessible,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “These innovative transportation-related solutions have helped local businesses stay afloat while ensuring safety and comfortability for residents and visitors to access these spots during the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, four new Revitalizing Main Streets grants were awarded this week to the Town of Lyons, Town of Georgetown, Town of Springfield, and the Town of Wellington. The four new awards this week brings the total Revitalizing Main Streets grant awards to 101 projects statewide and growing. Awarded projects span the entire state, from Denver and Boulder to Hugo and Limon to Frisco and Rifle. Highlights include numerous projects facilitating safe pedestrian access to outdoor dining, improved lighting, sidewalk repair, incorporating “parklets” into streetscapes, and much more.
The Springfield award includes:
Town of Springfield- Award | $54,200
Project: Pedestrian Streetscape
Advance Springfield’s Main Street Vision by adding streetscape to US 287, including planters, benches, trash cans, bike racks, and tables/chairs to the downtown area to help slow traffic, increase safety and encourage more bike and pedestrian users. These measures will welcome locals while also encouraging thru traffic to stop and shop in Springfield.
“As Mayor, I am beyond grateful to CDOT for awarding the Town of Springfield a Revitalizing Main Streets Grant! Recently, Springfield applied to become an Affiliate of the Colorado Main Street Program. This grant gives the Town the perfect opportunity to kick off our application to become a candidate of the program and to start revitalizing our Main Street,” said Town of Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson. “The streetscape this grant will help purchase will be the beginning of a journey into a brighter future for Springfield’s Main Street. On behalf of the Town of Springfield: THANK YOU to CDOT!”
Communities can apply for small grants up to $150,000 for multimodal and economic resiliency projects available on a rolling basis. For more information, visit the Revitalizing Main Streets page.
