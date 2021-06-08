Shirley Louise Peck…January 23, 1939 – June 4, 2021
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Shirley L. Peck will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Shirley was born on January 23, 1939 at Lamar, Colorado to Shirl Lee and Alice Lena (Blume) Longworth and passed away on June 4, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Edward Peck; parents Shirl and Alice Longworth; children Vernon Edward Peck, Robert Wayne Peck and Heath Lee Peck; siblings Larry Gene Longworth, Vernon Jack Bowers, Eunice Manly, Eldon Longworth and infant siblings Oscar Fred Bowers, baby Bowers and Carroll Lee Bowers.
Shirley is survived by her children, Billy Joe (Brenda) Peck and Danny Glen (Marlyne) Peck both of Dodge City, KS; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; brother Garry (Linda) Longworth of Lamar, CO as well numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
