Salvador Orta Carrillo…July 20, 1958 – June 12, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for Holly, Colorado resident, Salvador Orta Carrillo will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Salvador Orta Carrillo was born on July 20, 1958, in Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico. He passed away at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado on June 12, 2021, at the age of 62.
