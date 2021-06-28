Robert F. Crittenden…April 22, 1925 – June 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 28, 2021 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for Lamar resident Robert F. Crittenden, better known as “Bob” to his family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the Lamar High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Per Bob’s request cremation will take place.
Bob was born on April 22, 1925 at Coolidge, Kansas to Harry Lance and Anna L. (Laubach) Crittenden and passed away on June 25, 2021 at his home in Lamar at the age of 96.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Crittenden; his parents; sisters Ava Jean Ewers and Colleen Shedeck; son-in-law Greg Young and grandson Brent Humburg.
Bob is survived by his daughters Brenda (Jim Cline) Humburg of Holly, CO, Linda (Dennis) Allen of Greeley, CO and Robbie Sue Young of Lamar; grandchildren Rai Lynn Machin, Christopher Allen and Ruth Ann (Nick) Harris; great-grandchildren Micah Harris, Hayden (Marissa Castands) Humburg and Payton Ioerger as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
