Rain, How Much & Where

| Jun 01, 2021 | Comments 0

Landscape Category – Winner – Jim Thompson (CPW)

 

 

The usual speculation of how much precipitation we’ve received in southeast Colorado always follows a heavy rain or one that is at least moderate and lasts for more than a day or two.  We’ve had that occasion to speculate this past May and just this past Memorial Day weekend.  It may have rained out a few picnics, but it was also nice to be able to linger indoors and just watch it come down.

The Community Collaborative Rain-Hail-Snow Network posts observations on a daily basis for each county in the country.  A random sampling of how well we fared in southeast Colorado follows, with a synopsis for May of 2020 compared to 2021 and a precipitation total in inches for those two years from January to the end of May.

 

 Jan-May 2020 Jan-May 2021 May 2020 May 2021
Holly 0.1 ENE 3.34 6.79 2.04

4.05

Lamar 2.9 S

 1.88 8.83 0.52 4.92
Wiley 0.3 S 1.51 6.74 0.53

3.30

Granada 0.2 NW

 1.85 N/A 1.75 N/A
Springfield 0.5 NW 1.20 5.45 0.31

3.32

Walsh 5.4 SSW

 0.91 5.56 0.30 4.65
McClave 4.0 W 1.55 4.55 0.73

2.38

Eads 0.45 E

 1.37 7.91 0.06

4.50

