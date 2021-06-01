Rain, How Much & Where
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The usual speculation of how much precipitation we’ve received in southeast Colorado always follows a heavy rain or one that is at least moderate and lasts for more than a day or two. We’ve had that occasion to speculate this past May and just this past Memorial Day weekend. It may have rained out a few picnics, but it was also nice to be able to linger indoors and just watch it come down.
The Community Collaborative Rain-Hail-Snow Network posts observations on a daily basis for each county in the country. A random sampling of how well we fared in southeast Colorado follows, with a synopsis for May of 2020 compared to 2021 and a precipitation total in inches for those two years from January to the end of May.
|
|Jan-May 2020
|Jan-May 2021
|May 2020
|May 2021
|Holly 0.1 ENE
|3.34
|6.79
|2.04
|
4.05
|
Lamar 2.9 S
|1.88
|8.83
|0.52
|4.92
|Wiley 0.3 S
|1.51
|6.74
|0.53
|
3.30
|
Granada 0.2 NW
|1.85
|N/A
|1.75
|N/A
|Springfield 0.5 NW
|1.20
|5.45
|0.31
|
3.32
|
Walsh 5.4 SSW
|0.91
|5.56
|0.30
|4.65
|McClave 4.0 W
|1.55
|4.55
|0.73
|
2.38
|
Eads 0.45 E
|1.37
|7.91
|0.06
|
4.50
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Featured • Water • Weather
About the Author: