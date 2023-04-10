Colorado Parks and Wildlife FREE Kids Fishing Days

Kids Fishing Days is coming in southeast Colorado.  Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sponsoring a series of free weekly fishing events for kids 15 and under at various spots through April and May.

There are a limited number of fishing rods, so bring your personal gear if you have it.  Limited to one rod for one child per year.  No need to register.

Events:

Saturday, April 22         Holly Gravel Pit, 10am to 2pm

Saturday, April 29         Turk’s Pond (south of Two Buttes, 9am to Noon

Sunday, April 30           Hudnall Pond (Las Animas) 1pm to 3pm

Sunday, May 7              North Gateway Park (Lamar) 1pm to 3pm

Sunday, May 21            Jackson Pond (Eads) Noon to 4pm

Saturday, May 27          La Junta City Pond, 8:30am to 10:30am

 

Contact Lamar CPW office at 719-336-6600 for details.

