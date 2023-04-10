Colorado Parks and Wildlife FREE Kids Fishing Days
Russ Baldwin | Apr 10, 2023 | Comments 0
Kids Fishing Days is coming in southeast Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sponsoring a series of free weekly fishing events for kids 15 and under at various spots through April and May.
There are a limited number of fishing rods, so bring your personal gear if you have it. Limited to one rod for one child per year. No need to register.
Events:
Saturday, April 22 Holly Gravel Pit, 10am to 2pm
Saturday, April 29 Turk’s Pond (south of Two Buttes, 9am to Noon
Sunday, April 30 Hudnall Pond (Las Animas) 1pm to 3pm
Sunday, May 7 North Gateway Park (Lamar) 1pm to 3pm
Sunday, May 21 Jackson Pond (Eads) Noon to 4pm
Saturday, May 27 La Junta City Pond, 8:30am to 10:30am
Contact Lamar CPW office at 719-336-6600 for details.
