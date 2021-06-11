Open Position on Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel
Russ Baldwin | Jun 11, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill the remaining term of one (1) position on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel. The term will expire in December 2023.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office.
Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on July 9, 2021
