John F. Carder…May 6, 1936 – May 26, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 03, 2021 | Comments 0
John Carder, a lifelong resident of the Arkansas Valley, passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 85.
John was born on May 6, 1936 to Robert Carder and Josephine (Stauder) Carder. He was raised in Rocky Ford, and graduated from Rocky Ford High School and Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Following his military service during the Korean War, he was National Guard Commander and headed the team that aided in the recovery of Lamar after the flood of 1965. John was a prominent business man in La Junta and Lamar, and established Ranchers Supply of La Junta and Lamar, as well as Ranch Manufacturing (RANCO Trailers) and Carder, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine Carder of La Junta, grandparents, Cliff and Estelle Stauder of Fowler and James Carder of La Junta, and son-in-law Lee Thompson of Flagstaff, AZ.
He is survived by his wife Elsie; children Bill (Nikki) Carder of Colorado Springs, CO, Marlinda Thompson of Flagstaff, AZ, and Polly (Keith) Randle of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Lisa (Kole) Schwarte of Lamar, CO, Logan Randle and Jaren Randle of San Antonio, TX; and great-granddaughter Quinn Schwarte. John is also survived by his first wife, Dee Ann Battiste of Pueblo, CO, as well as Elsie’s sons Rod, Greg and Chad Dunn and Bill’s step-children Lindsay and Grant.
Per John’s request, cremation will take place, as well as a small family internment at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: