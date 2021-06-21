Jerry S. Loveland…November 5, 1941 – June 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 21, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jerry S. Loveland will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Jerry will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jerry was born on November 5, 1941 at Mullinville, Kansas to Louis and Helen (Holmen) Loveland and passed away on June 20, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 79.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Brenda Hodson, son and daughter-in-law, Terry S. Loveland and Jeri Loveland and brothers Virgil and Fred Loveland.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Loveland of the family home in Lamar, two children, Carol (Milton) Rink of Bristol, CO and Lewis (Laurene) Loveland of Port Aransas, TX, grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Freouf, Brady (Kayla) Rink, Carlos Johnson, Jayson (Lisa) Loveland, Jeremy Loveland, Kaycee Loveland, Jennifer (Richard) Soileau and Cody Loveland, great-grandchildren Adalynn and Katelynn Freouf, Rosalie Rink, Angela and Aleina Johnson, Jericha and Jordan Webb, Skylar Loveland and Devin Loveland. He is also survived by his siblings, Freida Pace of Cartharge, MO, Frank Loveland of Cartharge, MO, Donna Turner of Joplin, MO, Leonard Loveland, Erpil Loveland and Steve Loveland all of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
