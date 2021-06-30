Graduation Exercise for Lamar High School, Class of 2021
The 123rd Annual Commencement of the Class of 2021 for Lamar High School noted 120 graduates this year with activities held at the Lamar Community Building.
2021 Senior Class Officers were Sage Ann Higbee as Head Girl and Devyn Joseph Kincade as Head Boy with Tess Elizabeth Camp as this year’s Valedictorian and James Bo Clark as Salutatorian. The Invocation was delivered by Luis Delatorre and Kayla Sailors provided the traditional welcome to parents, family, friends and guests.
The Lamar High School Counselors were Leigh Forney and Kayla Sailors who had the pleasure of presenting students with their scholarships. Lanie Meyers-Mireles from the Re-2 District School Board and Dave Tecklenburg, former School Superintendent presented the graduates with their diplomas. The Benediction was delivered by Cailey Reid. Dr. Suess was selected as the author of the Class Motto, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
