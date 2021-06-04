Brett R. Buxton…January 27, 1966 – June 3, 2021
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Brett R. Buxton will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Brett was born on January 27, 1966 at Lamar, Colorado to Kenneth R. Buxton and Mikki (Bosley) Buxton and passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 55.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth R. “Kenny” Buxton and his step-father Kenny Cartwright.
Brett is survived by his daughters Madison Buxton of Lamar, CO and Bryton (Austyn) Steinbock of Muleshoe, TX; mother Mikki Cartwright of Lamar, step-siblings, Tiffany Buxton and Chris Buxton both of Lamar and step-mother Cathy Buxton. He is also survived by his dog Frannie as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or SECCI either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
