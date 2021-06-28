Birth Announcements: Thompson-/-Marquez-/-Vazquez-/-Mendiaz-/-Lopez
Russ Baldwin | Jun 28, 2021 | Comments 0
Drew Thompson and Jacklyn Thompson of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Oren Robert Thompson at 10:15am on June 8, 2021 at Prowers Medical Center with dr. Steven Grover attending. Oren weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Cory and Linda Thompson, Nikki Herndon and Larry Turner.
Erik and Chandra Marquez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Elias James Marquez at 1:07pm on June 4, 2021 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Korkis attending. Elias weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 21 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Luis and Adela Marquez and Kent and Tammie Chamberlain.
Robert and Miriam Vazquez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Liam Jaden Vazquez at 11:23pm on May 31, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Liam weighed eight pounds and was 21 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Armani and Brandon Vazquez. Grandparents: Jose L. Vazquez, Maria H. Vazquez and Guillermina Parra.
Brittney Perkins and Niko Mendiaz of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Nikolas Mendiaz at 3:34am on June 13, 2021 with Dr. Grover attending. Nikolas weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Eyana Mendiaz. Grandparents: Judy Perkins, Eddie Salinas, Delores Benabides and Lucio Mendiaz.
Luis and Citlaly Lopez of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aliah Lopez at 3:12am on June 20, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Aliah weighed six pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Daleyza Lopez. Grandparents: Gabriel and Luisa Lopez and Luis and Nora Lopez.
Filed Under: Births
