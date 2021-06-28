Birth Announcements:  Thompson-/-Marquez-/-Vazquez-/-Mendiaz-/-Lopez

Drew Thompson and Jacklyn Thompson of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Oren Robert Thompson at 10:15am on June 8, 2021 at Prowers Medical Center with dr. Steven Grover attending.  Oren weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Cory and Linda Thompson, Nikki Herndon and Larry Turner.

Erik and Chandra Marquez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Elias James Marquez at 1:07pm on June 4, 2021 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Korkis attending.  Elias weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 21 ½ inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Luis and Adela Marquez and Kent and Tammie Chamberlain.

Robert and Miriam Vazquez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Liam Jaden Vazquez at 11:23pm on May 31, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending.  Liam weighed eight pounds and was 21 inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Armani and Brandon Vazquez.  Grandparents:  Jose L. Vazquez, Maria H. Vazquez and Guillermina Parra.

Brittney Perkins and Niko Mendiaz of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Nikolas Mendiaz at 3:34am on June 13, 2021 with Dr. Grover attending.  Nikolas weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Eyana Mendiaz.  Grandparents:  Judy Perkins, Eddie Salinas, Delores Benabides and Lucio Mendiaz.

Luis and Citlaly Lopez of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Aliah Lopez at 3:12am on June 20, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending.  Aliah weighed six pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth.  Siblings: Daleyza Lopez.  Grandparents:  Gabriel and Luisa Lopez and Luis and Nora Lopez.

