Birth Announcements: McCallum-/-Fernandez-/-Licano-/-Gaucin-/-Martinez-/-Crum-/-Grasmick
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Shawna and John McCallum of Springfield, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Caroline McCallum at 5:09pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, May 21, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Caroline weighed five pounds and 15 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Kaycee Carson, Tony McCallum, Monica McCallum, Glenice and Cecil Wade and Shawna and Corbett Caldwell.
Marci Lyn Palomino and Marcos Antonia Fernandez of Las Animas, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Aurora Celeste Fernandez at 7:55am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Aurora weighed six pounds and was 18 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Vidal Antonio Fernandez. Grandparents: Diana Palomino, Brandy and Vidal Fernandez, Mary Martil and Ruth Ann Mondragon.
Isac and Chelsey Licano of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Talulla Licano at 9:51pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, May 23, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Tallula weighed five pounds and 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Tea, Gideon, Jenny, Jude and Luke. Grandparents: Chere Fisher, Kevin Parten and Becky Licano.
Johnny and Jessica Gaucin of Wiley, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Lovelyn Rae Gaucin at 7:46am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Lovelyn weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Ezrie, Peyton and Jaxon. Grandparents: Juan and Teresa Gaucin, Mark Melgosa, Tammy and Joe Clark. Great grandparents: Manuel and Rose Gaucin, Oscar and Geneva Melgosa, Don and Kathy Mason and Rufina Gonzales.
Rome Martinez and Jazmine Alvarado of Las Animas, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Nayelli Jane Martinez at 4:57pm at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with Dr. Kolkis attending. Nayelli weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth. Grandparents: Natasha, Jonathan, Santana and Minta.
Aaron and Skyla Crum of Cheyenne Wells, CO announce the birth of their son, Cayden Dean Crum at 7:56am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Cayden weighed 8 pounds and one ounce and was 20.5 inches in length at birth. Siblings: Cambrie Calie Crum. Grandparents: Brenda and Larry Crum and Christine Damson.
Chance and Daniela Grasmick of Lamar announce the birth of their daughter, Kara Rae Grasmick at 12:38pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Kara weighed six pounds and three ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Kimber and Katherine Grasmick. Grandparents: Victor and Gloria Zavala, Doug and Christy Grasmick and Gary and Karen Hall.
