Southeastern Developmental Services Awareness Day, April 29, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 15, 2021 | Comments 0
David Harbour, Executive Director of Southeastern Developmental Services, briefed the Prowers County Commissioners on the upcoming annual open house/public forum from 11:30am to 1:00pm on Thursday, April 29th at the main office at 1111 South 4th Street in Lamar.
The annual event will include refreshments, information, a drawing for a “mystery gift” and staff will be available to answer any questions from the public. SDS will be distributing donation jars around the community to raise money for the “miles of pennies” fund. This fund is used for activities, events, and parties for the individuals served by the SDS staff.
The annual proclamation states in part, “The most effective way to overcome challenges associated with understanding people with development disabilities is through education to increase understanding; and we encourage all citizens to realize that individuals with developmental disabilities should be afforded opportunities to succeed in the community, including full access to house, employment and recreational activities.”
