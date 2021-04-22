Patricia Laurae Swisher…September 23, 1976 – April 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 22, 2021 | Comments 0
A Memorial Mass for Patricia Swisher will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary/Scripture service at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation for Patricia will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Patricia Laurae Swisher was born on September 23, 1976 to Theresa Swisher and Larry Swisher. She went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2021.
Patricia was loving, giving, and spent her life being there for anyone she could. She will be missed tremendously.
She is survived by her mother, Theresa Swisher; husband, James Guerrero; and daughters, Aaliyah Guerrero and Unnique Guerrero; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father Larry Swisher; grandmothers, Patricia Swisher, Percy Henderson, and Frances Duran; uncle, Charles Swisher; and many other loving family members.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: