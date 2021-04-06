Mask Mandate Update for Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Apr 06, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Commissioners, Lamar City Council and the Prowers County Department of Public Health would like to inform the citizens of Prowers County that we are in the Green dial and masks are no longer required, except in the below instances, per the State of Colorado Department of Health.
The updated Executive Order issued by Governor Polis on April 3, 2021 will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails.
In other settings Prowers County Commissioners and the City of Lamar recommend that you make a personal decision whether or not to wear a mask.
Prowers County Commissioners and Lamar City Council
