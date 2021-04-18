Lamar Community College Scholarship Opportunities
Russ Baldwin | Apr 18, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, COLO.) – Lamar Community College (LCC) students are eligible for a whole host of scholarships to help pay for their education — they just need to take the plunge and apply.
Incoming and current LCC students are encouraged to access the college’s online scholarship application, the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges’ (FCCC) application, and links to several other local and state scholarships available. There is a mix of need and merit-based scholarships for all types of students. Scholarship hopefuls are encouraged to begin looking and applying for scholarships as soon as possible, as many of them have due dates beginning in early and mid-April.
Applications for FCC scholarships, for example, are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 15. Many other scholarships are due even earlier, requiring an application submission by no later than April 9.
“We encourage incoming and current students to apply for multiple scholarship opportunities, so they can layer awards with other financial aid available through the college’s Financial Aid Department,” explained Anne-Marie Crampton, the LCC Foundation executive director. “Submitting the FCCC and LCC online applications maximizes the chance for multiple awards to reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket college costs. In any given year, the LCC Foundation alone awards over $200,000 in scholarships.”
When a student completes the LCC online scholarship form, the form will indicate the scholarships for which the student qualifies. Dozens of scholarships are available and include Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI); Daniel’s Fund Boundless Opportunity; Kane Family Foundation; Presidential and many, many more.
In addition to LCC’s scholarships, students are also encouraged to complete the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges’ online application by April 15. There are several general scholarships for which LCC students qualify and one substantial opportunity for Agriculture students. The Colorado Garden Foundation Scholarship is a two-year, $10,000 scholarship and is available to LCC students in Agriculture Business, Agriculture Education, Agronomy and Soil & Crop Sciences fields of study.
To learn more about available scholarships and obtain links to multiple applications including the LCC and FCCC online apps, visit lamarcc.edu/scholarships.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Consumer Issues • Education • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: