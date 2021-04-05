Lamar Chamber Brings Donut Friday to Wallace Gas & Oil
Russ Baldwin | Apr 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Wallace Gas and Oil, a full-service gas station at 606 North Main Street in Lamar, played host to the several directors from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, bearing donuts for their weekly visit and treat to various members each Friday.
Wallace Gas and Oil has been a mainstay for bulk fuel services in the area, offering propane delivery, oil sales, oil changes and service-at-the-pump gas sales for your vehicle from 7am to 7pm. Office hours are from 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact Wallace Gas and Oil at 336-7787.
Employees: Cathy Buxton, Brett Buxton, Chris Buxton, Tera Binder, Halley Bender, Sean Smith, Bryan Perez, Dylan Gonzales, Victor Coberley, Alonzo Lorano, Layne Fleshman and Mike Newman.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: