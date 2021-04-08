Juanita Widener…May 8, 1935 – April 7, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 08, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Granada resident, Juanita Widener will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol.
A closed casket visitation for Juanita will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Juanita was born on May 8, 1935 at Lyons, Kansas to Samuel and Bertha (Hudson) Mabry and passed away on April 7, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clede Widener, her parents, daughter-in-law, Ann Widener and siblings, Samuel Mabry, J.D. (Marge) Mabry, Wayne Mabry, Ruth Mabry and Lydia Mabry.
Juanita is survived by her children, Linda (Steve) Knobbe of Lamar; Richard (Debbie) Widener of Lamar; Steve (Mary Sue) Widener of Granada, CO; Terry Widener of Granada and Denyce (Matt) Block of Bristol, CO; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary A. Reggin of Gaithersburg, MD and Don (Alvina) Mabry of Golden, CO; sisters-in-law, Edith Mabry of Tulsa, OK, Violet Kasselman of Ellinwood, KS and Donna Olsen of Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: