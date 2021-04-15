CSU Extension Announces Youth Photography Showcase Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | Apr 15, 2021 | Comments 0
(Cheyenne Wells, Colo.) Calling all youth, ages 8-18, in Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers County. Colorado State University Extension Southeast Regional agents have launched an opportunity for youth to showcase their photography skills and have the chance to earn scholarship money as well as display their pictures across the region during the upcoming fair season.
“This past year Southeast Regional agents have created innovative opportunities to generate healthy living with the Clover Dash 5k series, 4-H Fridays focused on Home Design and Décor project creations and STEM development. The photography scholarship is a new way for youth to show off their photography skills,” Marlena Griesse, Otero/Crowley Extension agent said.
There are six photography categories: animals, architecture, insect, landscape, people, and plant life. Youth may enter one picture per category. Each youth must submit the photo to this link: https://forms.gle/x7R5BRnz9HmvePCy5 and include a $3.00 fee, this covers printing cost for display at each county fair. Youth must fill out a photo release form, which is also included on the registration link. Photo submissions will be open April 15, 2021 and close July 1, 2021. Winners will be announced July 15. The top 14 places will then be displayed at each county fair and placed in a 2022 calendar. Calendars will be for sale beginning in October and proceeds will go directly to the 2022 Photography Scholarship. First place will win $150 scholarship, second will win a $75 scholarship, and third will earn a 2022 4-H enrollment. Scholarship money will be awarded and may be used at the winner’s discretion.
“We wanted to offer a variety of opportunities this year and reach more youth in Southeastern Colorado. This photography scholarship is the perfect way for youth to express their creativity beyond social media. It also provides them an opportunity to display their artistic capability across eight counties at local fairs and then in the 2022 calendars. This has been made possible because of the community support and participation in these new opportunities,” Lacey Taylor, Cheyenne County Extension agent said. Proceeds from the Clover Dash 5K series raised money to help offset program costs as well as create a scholarship fund.
Please contact your local Extension office if you have questions about the photography scholarship or any Extension program.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Education • Entertainment • Featured • Media Release • Youth
About the Author: