Colorado Crop Progress and Condition, Week Ending APRIL 18, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Apr 21, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Snow and rain slowed fieldwork in areas last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Northeastern counties received snow with good moisture content, boosting soil moisture supplies.
County reports noted winter wheat development was behind in some areas. More moisture is needed going forward to build soil moisture profiles. Livestock producers noted concerns for availability of summer grass this year. East central counties also received several inches of snow in areas.
Fieldwork and limited planting progressed where conditions allowed. County reports noted native pasture grass growth remained behind due to cool temperatures. Southwestern counties experienced high winds last week and received isolated precipitation. Drought conditions persisted.
County reports noted planting of spring crops continued. In the San Luis Valley, light snow was received and barley planting continued. Conditions remained dry. Very limited reports of seed potatoes planted were noted last week.
A county report noted temperatures remained cool. Feed supplies were notably short. In southeastern counties, rain and snow was received last week, greatly benefiting area crops. A county report noted irrigation water supplies were limited.
As of April 19, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 77 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 63 and 81 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 20 percent very short, 25 percent short, and 55 percent adequate.
Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 61 percent average, and 37 percent light. Cattle death loss was 6 percent heavy, 67 percent average, and 27 percent light.
