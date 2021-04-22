City Administrator Leaving To Pursue New Career Path
Russ Baldwin | Apr 22, 2021 | Comments 0
Stephen Kil has announced his resignation from his position as Lamar’s City Administrator, effective as of the close of business on May 19, 2021. The Mayor, City Council and staff members have expressed their appreciation to Steve for his immediate impact on city operations for the 14 months that he served as Administrator.
Steve is a strong leader and has transformed the way the city operates to the advantage of our community. Under his leadership, the City successfully responded to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining essential services to the community. With his seasoned experience, Kil provided greatly needed leadership in a difficult time for us all. In the midst of this, Steve was a key part of transforming North Gateway Park, the City taking over operations of the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport, attracting new businesses to our community, and much more.
Mr. Kil said, “I realize that I have been employed by the City for only a short time, but the relationships I have built will be with me for the rest of my life. It’s hard to articulate what a pleasure it has been working with City Council and staff members. I have found the City Councilmembers and the City staff to be professional and welcoming. I can honestly say that I will genuinely miss everyone.”
Although the City of Lamar will miss Steve, the work to grow the City of Lamar and enhance residents’ quality of life will continue. The City Council and staff will carry through on the goals and objectives that have been set in motion. The Mayor and City Council have begun the search for a new City Administrator with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, and anticipates that they will find another great leader for our community.
The Mayor and Council is confident in the City of Lamar’s outstanding Clerk, Treasurer, directors, and staff and is excited to continue the ongoing progress to improve communications, services, growth, and quality of life for our community
