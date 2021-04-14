Changes for State COVID-19 Regulations Expected this Week
Prowers County is now Level GREEN on the dial https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial. The Dial order will no longer be in effect after Thursday, April 15, 2021. On Friday, April 16, 2021 the state will issue a new and much less restrictive order. PCPHE will not issue additional more restrictive local orders unless hospitalizations increase significantly.
TESTS:
7-day average Test Positivity rate is 1.75%, up from 0.77% last week (goal is <5%).
CASES PAST 7 DAYS: 11
CASES PAST 14 DAYS: 12
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: FOR the first time in many months Prowers County has ZERO outbreaks! PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk.
- MASKS: The updated Executive Order (effective 4/3/2021 for 30 days) will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. Public Health, when we are doing clinics, is a limited healthcare setting. Please continue to mask when you come for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. The CDC still recommends mask wearing in public settings.
- Vaccine is open to those 16 and up! We have Pfizer vaccine for the 16 and 17-year-old age group! Call us for an appointment as this vaccine has more storage requirements than the other vaccines and we made a special request for it!
- Johnson and Johnson (aka J&J, Janssen) use has been paused by CDPHE due to recommendation from the CDC and FDA. 6 cases of an uncommon type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis). All the cases were in females between the ages of 18 and 48. More than 6.8 million doses of this vaccine have been administered so far. We are grateful that the state and the federal government are taking a closer look. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are different in how they work and are not associated with any of these concerning findings.
