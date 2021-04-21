Bryan Patrick Settle…October, 30, 1960 – April 19, 2021
A memorial service for former Denver, Colorado resident, currently of Lamar, Colorado, Bryan Patrick Settle will be held at a later date.
Bryan was born on October 30, 1960 at Denver, Colorado to James Joseph and Joyce Ann (Blake) Settle and passed away on April 19, 2021 at his home in Lamar at the age of 60.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Settle, mother Joyce Book and sister Catherine Settle.
Bryan is survived by his step-mom, Cathey Settle, sisters, Suzanne Liggitt and Katie Cox and a nephew and nieces as well as great nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
