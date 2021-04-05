Birth Announcements: Lane-/-Sitts
Russ Baldwin | Apr 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Kody and Courtney Lane of Eads, Colorado announces the birth of their son, Kanon Scott Lane at 7:06am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 1, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Kanon weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alayah Lane, Karter Lane, Krew Lane. Grandparents: Dawn Rady and Michael Englebrecht, Shannon and Neal More and Candy and Neff Lane.
Quentin and Kasandra Sitts of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of their son, Bentley Ray its at 12:02pm at Prowers Medical Center on March 30, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Bentley weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Aubree, Gavin and Liam. Grandparents: Pat and Kathy Christensen, Del Welters and Lona Westerman, Kenton and Karen Sitt and Silvia Zemmer.
Filed Under: Births
