USDA Gathers Info to Determine Financial Well-being of Agriculture
Jan 15, 2021
LAKEWOOD, COLORADO –
January 12, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across the Mountain Region states of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The agency is conducting the third and final phase of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). To protect the health of producers, partners, and employees, NASS is unable to work with you in person to complete this survey.
“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of state producers and their households as a whole,” Bill Meyer, Mountain Region Director. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect the regions farms and farm families.
”In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including 1,000 in the Mountain Region, for 3 months of data collection. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. This year the survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID-19 on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employments.
“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded,” said Meyer “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decision-making.
”In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys. The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.
The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report in July 2021. That report and others are available nass.usda.gov/Publications. More reports based on ARMS data and more information about ARMS are available at ers.usda.gov/arms
