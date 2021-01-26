Alexandro Marcelo Ramirez…December 19, 1954 – January 15, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Alexandro Marcelo Ramirez, known to many as Big Al or Fred, entered into rest on January 15, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1954, to Benito and Grace Ramirez in Lamar, Colorado.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Grace Rameriz; his daughter Brittany Cartwright; his brother Eddie Ramirez.
Al is survived by his brothers Benny Ramirez and wife Kathy of Lamar, Colorado, Michael Ramirez of Corpus Christi; his sisters Rita Montoya and husband Jose of Fort Stockton, and Ramona Martinez of Fort Stockton; his grandchildren, Deandric and Darien Maus, Caylee Cartwright, and many nieces and nephews.
Al was a very high energy, high spirited person who loved to work and took pride in being a hard worker. Anyone could have learned a lot from Al, and he was always willing to share his knowledge. Al was an avid pool player. Although he was a lifelong traveler and made people love him everywhere he went, he always found a way back home and made time for family and the people he loved.
Visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm with Rosary at 5pm on January 25, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home. Services will be held Tuesday, January 26th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Downtown Campus. Internment will follow at East Hill Cemetery.
Due to Coronavirus, our occupancy is limited at all locations. For more information, visit www.heritagefuneralhomeofthebend.com
