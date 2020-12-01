Lamar Chamber of Commerce, 2020 Parade of Lights
Russ Baldwin | Dec 01, 2020 | Comments 0
There have been some needed changes to the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Parade of Lights this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The parade will be held Friday, December 11th, starting at 6pm. There is no theme to this year’s parade. Entries can use their own imagination for the event. All entries should contact the Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 336-4379 by Wednesday, December 9th by noon for parade instructions.
The parade will not be held on Main Street. Entries will assemble at the Lamar Municipal Pool, exiting onto Parkview Street. Floats will turn onto 2nd Street traveling north and cross East Olive Street and the railroad tracks on 2nd Street and then turn left onto Maple Street. The route will cross Main Street at Maple Street, and turn left onto 6th Street, going south to Cedar Street, turn right on Cedar, and proceed to 9th Street, turning left onto 9th and heading into the fairgrounds, turning around in the ballpark parking lot.
The entries will circle back to Savage Avenue, heading east to the Highway 287 and Savage Avenue intersection. The route will go north, turning right onto Memorial Drive at Taco Johns and turn left onto Parkview Street returning to the pool parking lot.
It’s advised that viewers can remain inside their vehicles to view the parade from numerous vantage points along this new route. Santa Claus is expected to appear in the parade, although he will not appear at the Enchanted Forest following the parade this year.
