Colorado Employment Situation – November 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Nonfarm Payroll Jobs Decline by 6,900 in November; Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 6.4%
Household survey data:
According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in November at 6.4 percent. The national unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 6.7 percent. Other highlights from the household survey:
- Colorado’s labor force decreased by 100 in November to 3,136,000. The labor force participation rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point to 67.5 percent.
- The number of individuals employed in Colorado increased by 500 in November to 2,936,700, which represents 63.2 percent of the state’s 16+ population.
- The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in November were: San Miguel (11.2%), Pitkin (10.2%), Huerfano (8.7%), Pueblo (8.3%), and Eagle (7.8). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s November unadjusted rate of 6.2 percent.
Establishment survey data:
Nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado declined by 6,900 from October to November for a total of 2,680,700 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs decreased by 5,900, while government shed 1,000 jobs. This ends a six-month streak of consecutive job gains in Colorado. The last time nonfarm payroll jobs decreased was in April, during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown orders. Including the November job losses, Colorado has gained back 209,600 of the 342,300 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April. That translates to a job recovery rate of 61.2 percent, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 55.6 percent.
Here are the unemployment percentages for counties in southeast Colorado. Prowers County unemployment figures doubled over the past year.
|
|Labor Force
|Nov 2020
|Unemployed
|Oct 2020
|Nov 2019
|Unemployed
|Baca
|2,115
|2.3
|48
|1.7
|1.4
|
31
|
Bent
|1,914
|4.7
|90
|3.6
|2.1
|42
|Cheyenne
|1,126
|2.5
|28
|2.2
|1.2
|
15
|
Crowley
|1,486
|5.8
|86
|5.2
|3.4
|53
|Kiowa
|961
|2.3
|22
|1.9
|1.2
|
12
|
Kit Carson
|4,315
|2.4
|114
|2.2
|1.5
|67
|Las Animas
|6,369
|7.5
|475
|6.5
|3.1
|
208
|
Otero
|8,324
|6.0
|503
|5.4
|3.2
|283
|Prowers
|6,339
|4.5
|283
|3.8
|2.1
|
140
