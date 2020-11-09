Ron Verl Hixson…July 19, 1961 – November 5, 2020
A celebration of life service for lifelong Lamar resident, Ron V. Hixson will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church, 811 South Main, Lamar, CO 81052. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Ron will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ron was born on July 19, 1961 at Lamar, Colorado to Larry Earl and Ethel Pearl (Eddleman) Hixson and passed away on November 5, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 59.
He is preceded by his parents.
Ron is survived by his siblings, Charolyn (Dave) Hudson of Colorado Springs, CO, Jillane (Dave) Hixson-Tzilkowski of Lamar and Eric Hixson of Thornton, CO; five nieces and nephews, Erica (Zach) Hixson-Shewmaker, Jonathan (Myrra) Hixson, Justin Hixson, Ryan Edwards and Hailey (William) Edwards-Milburn as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ron Hixson Memorial Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
