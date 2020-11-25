Prowers County Weekly COVID-19 Update as of November 24th, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 25, 2020 | Comments 0
551 cumulative total patients with 15 hospitalizations and 12 deaths for people who have tested positive for COVID. The majority of cases has 85 patients in the 60-69 age range, followed fractionally, by 50-59 years and at least 25 patients are under the age of 10.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 27.12%, up from 23.56% last week (goal is <5%) as of 4pm 11/21/2020. We have been calling test results 7 days per week. The state lab is overwhelmed with demand and that has increased the turnaround time. We are changing over to Curative oral on Monday! Their system has automatic notifications. These will continue to be free! Please have patience with us and with the test sites and we switch to the new testing system.
CASES PAST 7 DAYS (11/19-2pm 11/24/2020): 115
**CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2 locally. The number above (15) reflects those who have been hospitalized for at least 24 hours. This number is tough to track due to transfers and some people being hospitalized after their isolation period is over.
- We are LEVEL RED as of Sunday 11/22/2020 at 5pm.
- For specifics check here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
- Lamar Community College has gone to remote learning. Please check their website for further information as the situation evolves
- In the Southeast Region (Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers) modeling data estimates that 1 out of every 50 people is contagious with COVID-19! In Colorado it is 1 out of every 41!
- Governor Polis and State Epidemiologist Dr Rachel Herlihy are asking 3 things of all Coloradans:
- Interact with only those in your household – This means all Coloradans need to do their best to avoid any social interactions with friends and family outside of their homes throughout the month of November.
- Keep your distance – Just because an individual is wearing a mask doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk if they are interacting with others in close proximity. Coloradans have to do a better job of staying six or more feet away from others.
- Wear a Mask – The numbers are clear. If an individual wears a mask, they have a much lower risk of getting or transmitting the virus.
With the increase in cases in the past couple of weeks, we now have 2-3 business day turnaround for general question call returns 336-8721. We are prioritizing test result notifications and case investigations at this time. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time.
