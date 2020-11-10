Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending November 8, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Mostly dry weather allowed harvest to near completion for several crops last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Western counties received rain and snow in areas over the weekend. Eastern counties received little or no moisture.
In northeastern counties, conditions were ideal for harvest and fieldwork. Sugarbeet harvest was virtually complete and corn harvest concluded in some localities.
Livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed and utilize corn stalks where available. A county report noted producers were baling some corn stalks postharvest and feed supplies remained tight.
In east central counties, conditions remained extremely dry and harvest progress continued. County reports note moisture is needed to aid winter wheat emergence.
Southwestern counties continued to experience exceptional drought conditions, although received moisture was welcome. Corn harvest continued to advance throughout the district. In the San Luis Valley, county reports noted pasture and rangeland was very dry and grass was short. Hay supplies were notably good with many loads shipping out of the Valley.
In Southeastern counties, dry weather aided harvest progress. County reports noted some producers were chiseling winter wheat and moisture was greatly needed to sustain the crop.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 18 percent very short, 23 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light.
