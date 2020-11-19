2020 Lamar Chamber Parade of Lights Set for December 11th
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2020
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce has announced there will be an annual Parade of Lights this year, on December 11th. There will be no specific theme as in past years, and because of the current pandemic, there will be some restrictions on how the parade will be conducted. There will be NO exceptions to the safeguards that are being developed.
A different parade route through the city will be determined for floats and for viewing availabilities. For more information on float entries, contact Val Baldwin at the Chamber of Commerce at 336-4379.
