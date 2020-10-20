Upsurge in COVID-19 in Prowers County–Media Release
FROM PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, TOWN OF GRANADA,
TOWN OF HOLLY, TOWN OF WILEY, AND CITY OF LAMAR
October 20, 2020
As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, Town of Granada, Town of Holly, Town of Wiley, and City of Lamar shares a commitment to protecting public health and ensuring our economy can move forward while providing for a safe work environment. As we all continue to work through obstacles presented by COVID-19, Prowers County Commissioners stand firm in their belief that reducing the spread of COVID-19 comes down to personal responsibility, not government mandates.
The Prowers County Commissioners, Town of Granada, Town of Holly, Town of Wiley, and City of Lamar believe in the individual responsibility of citizens to determine how best to protect themselves, their family, their business and their customers. In making these decisions, the Commissioners, Town of Granada, Town of Holly, Town of Wiley, and City of Lamar continue to urge Prowers County residents to use common-sense approaches and preventative measures to protect themselves, their families, their employees and fellow citizens against COVID-19.
The Commissioners, Town of Granada, Town of Holly, Town of Wiley, and City of Lamar encourage each of you to:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
- Clean surfaces often
- Cover your cough and sneezes or coughing and sneezing into your elbow
- Keep six feet of distance from others
- Wear a non-surgical facial covering in public when indoors and around others who are not family members
- Stay home when you feel ill
- Avoiding close contact with anyone who has respiratory or flu-like symptoms
The CDC recommends the widespread use of face coverings as a mechanism to slow the spread of COVID-19. The primary transmission of COVID-19 is now known to be by respiratory droplets, and the transmission largely occurs in the first seven days after infection, when people are largely asymptomatic. While non-surgical face coverings are not perfect, paired with social distancing, they are known to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, the Commissioners encourage Prowers County citizens to view the latest information on COVID-19 at www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. The Commissioners, Town of Granada, Town of Holly, Town of Wiley, and City of Lamar encourage all Prowers County residents to stay informed.
Prowers County Board of County Commissioners
City of Lamar
Town of Granada
Town of Holly
Town of Wiley
