Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site has New Visitor and Education Center in Eads, CO
Russ Baldwin | Oct 30, 2020 | Comments 0
Eads, CO – Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site will be opening its doors to the new Visitor and Education Center in Eads on Tuesday, November 10th. The Visitor and Education Center is in addition to the visitor contact station at our site location near Chivington and will provide an opportunity for people to learn more about the Cheyenne and Arapaho people who were at Sand Creek on November29th, 1864. It will also be an opportunity to get more information about the site and see our small bookstore operated by Western National Park Association.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is continuing to work with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. When entering the Visitor and Education Center we ask that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow all CDC guidelines.
The Visitor and Education Center hours of operation will be Tuesday to Saturday from 9am-4pm. We will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. There is no entrance fee. The physical address is 1301 Maine Street; Eads, CO 81036. Please call the headquarters number with any questions at 719-438-5916.
