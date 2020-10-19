New Outbreak of COVID-19 Cases in Prowers County
PROWERS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT (PCPHE)
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION
10/19/2020
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation. We appreciate your patience. There are several new developments in our efforts to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic:
We are now at 131 cases (we were at 98 a week ago!)
Lamar Estates is experiencing an outbreak. We are investigating in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
We have 15 cases so far, involving both staff and residents. There are several schools in the county with students in quarantine.
Information on isolation and quarantine can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-you-sick/isolation-and-quarantine.
PLEASE social distance, wear your face covering, limit gatherings and wash/sanitize your hands frequently! We are counting on you Prowers County!
Everyone must do their part so that we can stay at our current Level One Safer at Home status. We do not want to have to go back to Level 2 or 3 which is so damaging to our local business economy and may cause school to have to go to remote learning.
We will expand our phone availability to 8:00am to 5:00pm for at least the next week. Call 336-8721 for questions and information.
