Moonlight Madness Set for October 29th
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is hosting Moonlight Madness contests, set for Thursday, October 29th with a store window and costume contest.
There are some changes from years past in light of the pandemic. The Chamber board decided on a ‘Best Window’ contest for a new, traveling trophy. Stores have until Tuesday, October 27th to register their entry form at the Chamber at 109A East Beech Street in Lamar. The window voted best receives the traveling trophy as well as $250 in advertising from KVAY and $350 for a quarter-page advertisement from the Real Deals magazine.
The other contest involves families and their Halloween costumes. Participants can dress up and submit a photo of their costumes to the Chamber for voting by the October 31st deadline by midnight, Saturday. They can paste their photo on facebook or email to the Lamar Chamber of Commerce at LAMARCHAMBEROFCOMMERCE@GMAIL.COM. The first three finishers will receive $100, $50 or $25 in Chamber Luv Bucks.
