Election Day Information & Guidelines
There will be no motor vehicle or real estate recording services provided on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Clerk and Recorders office, we’ll only be open for Election transactions from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Also, since the County Courthouse is a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) for elections, starting October 9th there can be no political campaigning within 100 feet of the courthouse building or a ballot drop box during the 2020 General Election.
Electioneering:
No campaigning is allowed within 100 feet of the building where the Voter Service and Polling Center is located. If the VSPC is located within a multi-use building such as a county office building, the term “building” includes the room(s) in which the ballots are cast, any waiting room or hall where voters wait, primary corridors where voters walk to an interior polling place, and the designated exterior door to the building.
Electioneering includes:
- Campaigning for or against any candidate on the ballot or ballot issue or ballot question on the ballot.
- Soliciting signatures for a candidate petition, recall petition or a petition to place a ballot issue or ballot question on a subsequent ballot.
- Any communication that refers to any candidate.
- Voters sharing exchanging or displaying campaign material.
- Hats, pins, buttons, t-shirts, artwork, etc. that advertise candidates and/or issues. No one (including election judges) is allowed to wear these items in the polling place.
If a voter or customer engages in electioneering they will be asked to stop, or cover their buttons, or cover their shirt, or turn it inside out. If a voter refuses to comply with the instructions or displays threatening behavior law enforcement will be called.
Electioneering DOES NOT include:
- A voter bringing in a pre-marked sample ballot.
