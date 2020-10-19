COVID Impacts Annual Holiday Event
Peacock Funeral Home in Lamar is sad to announce there will be no Stockings for Soldiers campaign this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Military bases in the United States and overseas will be unable to accept the gift stocks this year for the holidays. The following as an update received by Peacock Funeral Home.
“Dear ValMark Strategic Partners,
Sorry for the late email regarding Stockings for Soldiers and Veterans. We have been busy contacting representatives of several branches of service as well as military mases across the country. The consensus is that military installations at home and abroad will not be accepting the stocking due to COVID-19. It goes without saying that the health and safety of our troops is of the utmost importance. Therefore Stocks for Soldiers 2020 has been cancelled.”
We appreciate the continued support of our local communities in southeast Colorado and we look forward to continuing the Stockings for Soldiers in 2021.
Peacock’s Funeral Home has announced, however, that Wreaths Across America is underway for 2020. You may stop by Peacock Funeral Home at 209 South 4th Street from now until Friday, November 20, 2020 to order a wreath to be placed on a loved one’s grave or to donate a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave in a local cemetery for our annual Wreaths Across America ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 19,l 2020 at 10am at Fairmount Cemetery.
