COVID-19 Weekly Update from Prowers County Public Health & Environment
Russ Baldwin | Oct 07, 2020 | Comments 0
95 cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Prowers County to date with eight hospitalizations and zero deaths. 335 tests have been done between from 9/29-10/05/2020. Positivity rate is <1%.
There has been one case of COVID-19 in the past seven days, from September 22 to 29th. One case in the past fourteen days, between September 15th to September 29 and one current hospitalization.
NEWS
- We are in now at Safer at Home Level 1 on the dial. We now meet criteria to apply for Protect Our Neighbors. See the levels, what it takes to meet them, and the new dial system at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial.
- Halloween is not cancelled though we do recommend paying attention to social distancing and keep symptomatic people home! See the state level guidance here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks.
- The most recent modeling data shows concern for significant increases in hospitalizations around the holidays due to multi-generational indoor gatherings. The way we make sure that does not happen is to social distance and keep gatherings small.
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. These will be held at the Prowers County Fairgrounds (Savage Ave Entrance) from 10am-3pm on Wednesday 10/07, Wednesday 10/14 and Tuesday 10/20. An evening drive thru clinic will be held on Tuesday 10/20 at the Prowers County Annex from 4-6pm. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do!
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: