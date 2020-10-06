Colorado Crop Progress & Condition-Week Ending October 4, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 06, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Dry conditions across the state last week allowed corn for grain harvest to progress quickly, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Virtually no precipitation was received last week.
In northeastern counties, corn silage harvest neared completion and producers continued to seed winter wheat. Sugarbeet harvest slowed due to warm temperatures, but remained ahead of average.
In east central counties, harvest of corn, sorghum, and millet progressed rapidly. Livestock producers continued to provide supplemental feed due to drought. A county report noted fields normally cut for grass hay were too short and dry to make hay this year.
In southwestern counties, dry bean harvest advanced quickly last week. Fourth cutting of alfalfa continued. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, exceptional (D4) drought conditions were introduced in southwestern counties.
In the San Luis Valley, third cutting of alfalfa neared completion and potato harvest continued to proceed ahead of average. In southeastern counties, harvest also made good progress last week. Conditions remained very dry.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 26 percent short, 65 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 74 percent average and 26 percent light. Cattle death loss was 92 percent average and 8 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
