Linda A. Wooddell…August 4, 1947 – September 11, 2020
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Linda A. Wooddell will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Per Linda’s request cremation will follow and inurnment will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar at a later date.
Visitation for Linda will be held from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Linda was born on August 4, 1947 at Hardwick, Vermont to Arthur E. and Betty Elaine (Jacobsen) Carpenter and passed away on September 11, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 73.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois (Ron) Henricks.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard C. Wooddell of the family home; her son and daughter-in-law, Craig (Ariel) Nielsen of Salem, OR, daughter, Pepper Jo Hall of Pueblo, CO and her adopted and beloved daughter and son-in-law, Elisa (Rudy) Vega of Holly, CO; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Connie (Dennis) Harris, Carol (Wallace) Dusenbery, Eilen (Steve) Burnick and Kenneth Carpenter as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
