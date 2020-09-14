Jo Ann Smith…February 7, 1957 – September 12, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Jo Ann Smith will be held at a later date.
Per Jo Ann’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Jo Ann was born on February 7, 1957 at Colorado Springs, Colorado to Elizabeth Williamson and passed away on September 12, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 63.
She is preceded in death by her mother and her brother, Jim Williamson.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Norman Smith of the family home in Lamar, CO; children, Chad Myers of Lamar, CO, Jackie Swan of Santa Clarita, CA and James (Danin) Myers of Lamar, CO; step-children, Joyce Smith of Lamar, CO, Danny (Tammy) Smith of Wiley, CO, Megan Smith of Greensville, TX and Kevin Smith of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, her siblings, Jackie (Snake) Yates of Colorado Springs, CO, John (Linda) Williamson of Falcon, CO and Bill (Sandy) Williamson of Oklahoma as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
